CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
STORM WATCH: Snow, Rain In Store Wednesday | School Closings & Delays | Forecast | Traffic
Filed Under:New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists as the undermanned Ottawa Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Mike Hoffman, Chris DiDomenico, Colin White and Zack Smith also scored for Ottawa. Craig Anderson made 30 saves.

The Senators were already without veteran forwards Mark Stone (knee) and Bobby Ryan (hand) when they learned they would be without Derick Brassard, who is banged up, and Nate Thompson, who left the morning skate early as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury.

Travis Zajac, Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils. Keith Kinkaid allowed four goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Eddie Lack, who gave up one goal on 12 shots.

Trailing 5-2 to start the third period, the Devils made it a two-goal game on Palmieri’s 11th of the season.

The Senators took a 4-1 lead midway through the second as White scored his first NHL goal on a great feed from Thomas Chabot in front of 13,991 at Canadian Tire Centre. The goal put an end to Kinkaid’s night.

The Devils trimmed the deficit when Hall scored his 19th of the season on a power play, extending his scoring streak to 11 games (seven goals, 10 assists). Alex Burrows was given a double-minor after taking exception to a hit from Hall.

The Senators made it 5-2 in the final minute of the second when Jean-Gabriel Pageau fed Smith for a breakaway as he stepped out of the penalty box. He made no mistake in beating Lack.

An entertaining first period saw the Senators jump out to a 3-1 lead.

The Devils opened the scoring two minutes in as Stefan Noesen took advantage of a turnover and found Zajac, who beat Anderson short side.

The Senators made the most of a two-man advantage as Hoffman beat Kinkaid with a one-timer to the top corner. On the ensuing power play, DiDomenico scored his fifth of the season.

Duchene completed the scoring, beating Kinkaid short side on a play that started with a great behind-the-back pass from Hoffman.

NOTES: Ottawa recalled Max McCormick from Belleville of the AHL. … Hall played in his 500th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Senators: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch