NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Rockville Centre officer who had been facing assault charges in connection with a violent arrest outside a bar was cleared of all charges Tuesday.
Cell phone video showed Officer Anthony Federico in an altercation with Kevin and Brendan Kavanagh back in May 2016.
“He was on patrol that night, went to investigate a disturbance, and was attacked and defended himself,” Police Commissioner Charles Gennario said when Federico’s trial began in January.
Federico had been adamant about his innocence and said he was responding to a bar brawl alone and pounced on by violent drunks.
Federico’s attorney said just prior to the video beginning, Kevin Kavanagh struck him in the face and refused Federico’s orders.
Federico used his Taser repeatedly before striking Kavanagh in the head with the device, prosecutors said. Kavanagh required sutures and staples to close up a gash in his head following the altercation.
Federico faced charges of assault and falsifying a police report and could’ve faced up to seven years in prison if he had been convicted.
The trial was a bench trial: A judge rendered the verdict.