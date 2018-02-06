CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Traffic Snarled On Gov. Mario M. Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash | Traffic STORM WATCH:  Winter Weather Alerts In Effect | School Closings & Delays | Forecast | #SocialSnowPatrol
Filed Under:CNet, Local TV, Snap INC, Snapchat, stocks, Talkers, Wall Street

(CBS Local/CNET) — Facebook and Instagram may have successfully borrowed a lot of Snap’s designs, but it still has a few tricks up its sleeves.

The social networking company, known for its disappearing messages and popularity among teenagers, surprised Wall Street Tuesday when it announced better-than-expected sales of $285.7 million and a daily user count of about 187 million, 5 percent higher than the 178 million it counted in November last year.

Investors were impressed. The company’s shares, which have nearly halved in the past year, rose more than 20 percent in after-hours trading to $16.95.

“Our business really came together towards the end of last year,” said Evan Spiegel, Snap’s CEO, in a statement.

The surprisingly positive financial announcement marks a potential turning point for the social networking company, which Facebook offered to buy for $3 billion in 2013. Back then, Snap had an innovative new app built on the idea of quickly-disappearing messages.

It also championed other new ideas, such as augmented reality “filters” that add computer graphics to a photo or video, and “stories,” groups of photos or videos strung together.

In the  year since it went public, Snap has struggled to grow. The company  blamed some of the struggles on its app, which is notoriously hard to use.

The company has redesigned its app to give it a personalized feel and a focus on friends who post news.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch