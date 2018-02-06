VERNON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Three teens are recovering after plunging through the ice on Vernon Valley Lake.
The boys – 16, 16 and 14 – were ice fishing when they fell through the ice Monday at around 1 p.m., according to Vernon Police.
The trio managed to pull themselves from the water prior to emergency responders arriving on scene.
A local family who lives on the lake took care of the boys until emergency responders arrived.
“Even ice that appears safe can be dangerous in spots. Recent weather conditions has made ice unstable in many places,” the Vernon Police said in a Facebook post.