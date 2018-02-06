WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Westchester County has filed a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers to recover damages for the use of public resources to fight the opioid epidemic.
As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, the opioid crisis hits home for Westchester County Executive George Latimer.
“My next-door neighbor’s young son — you know, 18-year-old young man, wonderful man — died two Christmases ago from opioid overdose,” Latimer said.
The county is suing more than 30 drug manufacturers and distributors, claiming they intentionally misled the public about the dangers of pain pills like oxycodone and Percocet, and aggressively marketed them purely for profit.
Attorney Paul Napoli said the drug companies “negligently market to doctors. They changed the story about science to try to expand the number of people that were going to be their customers.”
The county is seeking to recoup money spent on law enforcement prevention, treatment, and education on the war on opioids.