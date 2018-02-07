CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A community is in mourning after an 11-year-old boy died while rescuing a friend from an icy pond in Queens.

In his short time on Earth, 11-year-old Anthony Perez made an impact on his neighbors. His final act, a selfless one.

“He was a really great kid, always had a great smile, always up and down, playing outside,” said neighbor Leonardo Coraci. “It’s a shame something had to happen to this kid.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Perez died after falling through the ice into a frigid pond at Forest Park, just minutes from his home. Sources say he was trying to help his friend, a 12-year-old boy, get back to shore.

“Doesn’t surprise me at all,” said neighbor Angela Vargas. “Because he’s got a good heart, good little boy. God take him in there, he need him, he need the angel.”

His friend was able to get out and run for help. By the time firefighters arrived to the icy pond, Perez was under water and wasn’t breathing.

“They had to, physically with their hands, break through the ice, so that they could get to the area where they knew where the child would most likely be,” said FDNY Deputy Chief George Healy. “They had to go underneath and remove him.”

Perez was rescued and rushed to Jamaica Hospital, but did not survive.

“Based on his condition when he was removed from the water, there could have been a prolonged period of time he was submerged,” Healy said.

The unfortunate accident is a stark reminder to heed warning signs.

“There’s signs around all these lakes in the city. Again, we implore you to tell your children, make sure they’re aware,” Healy said. “Today, the temperature was well above freezing. The ice is not safe, it’s not going to support your weight, and it can have tragic consequences.”

