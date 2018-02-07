Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect rain this afternoon with a mix of snow, ice and rain across our northwest suburbs; several inches of snowfall are expected north and west before the ice and rain mix in. Highs today will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
We’ll see periods of rain through the rush with things winding down by mid evening. It will then turn blustery with wind chills crashing into the teens by daybreak. And while the winds will serve to dry things out, any leftover moisture will freeze up as temps are expected to fall below freezing again.
We’re back in business tomorrow, but it will be on the chilly side. Expect highs in the low 30s with wind chills stuck in the 20s.
As for Friday, more clouds will spill into the area with a chance of snow showers, but mainly across our northwest suburbs. Highs that day will be in the mid 30s or so.