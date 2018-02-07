CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
BREAKING: All Lanes On Gov. Mario M. Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge Closed Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash | Traffic
STORM WATCH:  Winter Weather Alerts In Effect | School Closings & Delays | Forecast

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect rain this afternoon with a mix of snow, ice and rain across our northwest suburbs; several inches of snowfall are expected north and west before the ice and rain mix in. Highs today will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

jl snowfall forecast 31 2/7 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see periods of rain through the rush with things winding down by mid evening. It will then turn blustery with wind chills crashing into the teens by daybreak. And while the winds will serve to dry things out, any leftover moisture will freeze up as temps are expected to fall below freezing again.

We’re back in business tomorrow, but it will be on the chilly side. Expect highs in the low 30s with wind chills stuck in the 20s.

jl morning wind chills map 22 2/7 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Friday, more clouds will spill into the area with a chance of snow showers, but mainly across our northwest suburbs. Highs that day will be in the mid 30s or so.

 

