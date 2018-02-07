Good Morning!
Today is the bad one. Winter Storm Warnings & Advisories are out for most of the counties in the tri-state. Skies are cloudy to start and we will be expecting snow to being from SW to NE.
NYC should be into snow showers by the morning commute. The snow could be heavy at times north of NYC. Areas that hold onto snow the whole time will get slammed.
New information suggest however that rain will push very far north and allow for mixing and rain to spread. See the map for totals.
Tomorrow is much colder but sunnier, and a gusty wind keep us in the chill.
