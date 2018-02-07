CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Apple, Apple Watch, Chris Melore, diabetes, Local TV, Talkers

(CBS Local) — Technology has transformed the wrist watch from a clock, to a phone, and now into a non-invasive monitor for diabetes. According to a study released by Apple, the Apple Watch can accurately tell whether the wearer does or does not have diabetes 85 percent of the time.

An ongoing study by app developer Cardiogram and the University of California is tracking over 14,000 Apple Watch and Android Wear users, gathering data on many patients who have diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, atrial fibrillation, and high cholesterol. The watches were able to accurately detect the warnings signs for diabetes in 462 users.

Cardiogram’s study used the Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor, the same sensor other fitness bands also have, to judge if a person was at risk for the chronic blood sugar disorder. According to the Farmingham Heart Study of 2015, a person’s resting heart rate and heart rate variability could successfully predict the development of diabetes and hypertension.

The specially designed sensor for glucose monitoring, known as DeepHeart, is reportedly ready to be integrated into the next generation of smart watches. “We designed DeepHeart to be both multi-task (able to detect multiple health conditions) and multi-channel (able to incorporate multiple sensor data streams),” Cardiogram co-founder Brandon Ballinger said in an AppleInsider press release.

Using the smart watches, Ballinger and his team were also able to correctly detect abnormal heart rhythms 97 percent of the time, sleep apnea with 90 percent accuracy, and hypertension in 82 percent of patients.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch