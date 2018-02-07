CBS 2"No Room For Vengeance" Cover Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was outrage Wednesday night in a Bronx neighborhood that people say looks more like a car graveyard.

Residents want the eyesores removed, and say their complaints have been ignored. CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer was demanding answers Wednesday night.

The Wakefield section of the Bronx has become a dumping ground for clunker cars. Neighbors say calls to 311 have been ignored, and they are furious.

“It’s terrible,” said Michelle Balfon of Wakefield. “It’s extremely upsetting, especially when it’s in front of your home.”

The junk cars are eyesores, and they take up valuable parking spaces. Balfon said it has been a problem for years.

“I’ve called 311 several times,” she said. “They pretty much don’t do anything.”

“Obviously, they should clean up the cars that’s not registered,” said Keith Duran of Wakefield.

It is so bad that construction workers have to park on the sidewalk.

“All these cars abandoned – this one, another one, and all the cars are broken on this side, and this side too,” construction worker Jagdish Ram said as he pointed in each direction. “They didn’t move it. For one month. I’ve been watching… more than one month.”

The Sanitation Department did tow four vehicles Wednesday, but their jurisdiction is limited. The department said it can only tow a car that has no plates or serious body damage – otherwise, it is a job for police.

But Kramer pointed out one parked car with no plates, another down the same block, and a third with Georgia plates that expired in August 2017.

“I realize that the Bronx is one of the more underserved boroughs, but we’re taxpayers. We’re homeowners,” Balfon said, “and we deserve some attention here. It’s not fair.”

Kramer demanded answers from NYPD Deputy Inspector Erik Hernandez, commander of the 47th Precinct.

Hernandez: “Any complaint that’s received about a specific area or a specific car or a block is immediately addressed.”

Kramer: “Why are the cars still here? I mean, was saw lots of abandoned cars there today.”

Hernandez: “I can only tell you that we can only address what we know of, and our precinct is six square miles, so we’ll address it as we receive those complaints.”

Kramer: “Now that I’ve been there and I’m telling you about this block, are you going to go there?”

Hernandez: “I think you know the answer to that.”

Hernandez said in addition to calling 311, residents can call the police precinct directly and speak to one of the neighborhood coordination officers.

