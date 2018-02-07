NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old boy was brutally beaten and stabbed by a group of teens who ganged up on him at a Bronx subway station, police said.
It all started when the teen got into an argument with the group just before 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Elder Avenue station along the No. 6 line.
At some point, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and the victim tried to run away but the group caught up to him, police said.
He was then hit several times in the face with a belt buckle and stabbed three times in the torso, police said.
During the assault, police said one of the suspects tried to steal his phone but was unsuccessful.
The victim was treated at Montefiore Medical Center.
