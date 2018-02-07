WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — With a Thursday night deadline looming, Congress is now working to avoid another partial government shutdown.
Tuesday night, the House approved a six-week stopgap spending measure and now Senate leaders are talking about a new two-year budget agreement.
But President Donald Trump still isn’t ruling out a shutdown over immigration policy, saying Tuesday he’d “love to see a shutdown if we can’t get this stuff taken care of.”
“If we don’t change it, let’s have a shutdown,” he said. “We’ll do a shutdown and it’s worth it for our country.”
Congressional Democrats have canceled their annual retreat as they remain in Washington this week to be available for votes on a possible spending plan.