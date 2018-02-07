NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A settlement has been reached in a deadly stabbing that occurred inside an apartment building elevator in Brooklyn.

Mikayla Capers, 11, and 6-year-old PJ Avitto were on their way up to a Brooklyn apartment to get ice cream when they were both stabbed in an elevator four years ago.

Avitto died.

“PJ asked if we could go get iceys. I didn’t want him to go by himself, so I asked to go with him” Mikayla testified Tuesday.

She said the front door hinges were broken and they went inside into the elevator.

Mikayla said the stabbing suspect was a man she didn’t know who got in with them.

She didn’t go into detail, but said the elevator didn’t even move.

“No one ever pressed the button,” she said.

The stabbing happened in the elevator as it was stopped at the first floor.

“I was able to crawl out before the door closed,” she said.

Capers’ family is suing the New York City Housing Authority alleging that a failure to lock the doors at the Boulevard Houses in East New York led to the June 2014 attack.

Details of the settlement are being kept confidential.

Daniel St. Hubert, 27, of Brooklyn, has been charged with attempted murder, assault and other charges in connection with the incident.

The criminal trial against St. Hubert will not being until March 1, at the earliest.