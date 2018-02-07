CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:DNA testing, Geentic Testing, Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Genetic testing kits are wildly popular — tens of millions were sold this past December alone.

As CBS2’s Dana Tyler reported, the DNA tests can have a serious downside.

At 46 and healthy Carolyn Koutsaftis was surprised when she was denied life insurance.

“I expected that I would absolutely get coverage,” she said.

She believes it was the result of a meeting with a genetic counselor, after finding out that her mother tested positive for the breast cancer gene.

“I can’t think of another reason why I would be denied,” she said.

Scientists say genetic testing can save lives by predicting the potential for disease, but increasingly consumers are finding they’re being denied for life insurance, long-term care, and even disability insurance based on the results.

“Most people don’t think that if they’re getting a genetic test, it could ever come back to bit them, but it can,” said Jamie Court.

Court, with the advocacy group, Consumer Watchdog, said it could happen even if you’re just using a kit to find out more about your ethnicity.

“The real danger is that you may find out you have a marker for a real serious illness,” Court said.

Now, insurance companies want to know about that.

“If you apply for life insurance, they do have a right to get all your medical records. And if you’ve had a genetic test taken, they do have the right to request,” Court added.

Current law protects against genetic discrimination when it comes to health insurance. Lisa Schlager with the non-profit organization FORCE would like the law to also cover life insurance.

“It’s a big challenge because the insurance industry wants to maintain its independence and its ability to determine risk based on their own formula and not a dictated law,” she said.

Schlager doe snot advocate hiding the results of the tests because later you could be accused of fraud.

She and other suggest applying for life insurance, before having any genetic testing done.

“I understand where the insurers are coming from,” Koutsaftis said.

She said it’s time they understand where she’s coming from.

“Individuals who know are more likely to do something about it and to manage it better than somebody who doesn’t want to know, and you would think the premiums would reflect that,” she said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch