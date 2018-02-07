CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Traffic Snarled On Gov. Mario M. Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash | Traffic STORM WATCH:  Winter Weather Alerts In Effect | School Closings & Delays | Forecast | #SocialSnowPatrol
Filed Under:Joe Girardi, MLB Network, New York Yankees

SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Former Yankees manager Joe Girardi is joining the MLB Network as a studio analyst and is set to make his debut Wednesday night.

Girardi was fired after 10 seasons as Yankees manager and replaced by Aaron Boone. While New York reached Game 7 of the AL Championship Series before losing to Houston, the team wanted to make a generational change.

MORE: Report: Yankees, 2 Other AL East Teams Eyeing Free Agent Nunez

Girardi, 53, worked for ESPN Radio during the 2003 NL Division Series, for the Yankees’ YES Network in 2004 and 2007, and for Fox in 2007.

Joe Girardi

Yankees manager Joe Girardi (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

He was the NL Manager of the Year with the Florida Marlins in 2006 and was hired by the Yankees ahead of the 2008 season. He led the Bronx Bombers to a world championship in 2009.

Girardi told WFAN in November he hopes to manage again.

Boone had been an ESPN analyst for its Sunday broadcasts and was replaced by former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch