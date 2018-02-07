CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: Traffic Snarled On Gov. Mario M. Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge Due To Multi-Vehicle Crash | Traffic STORM WATCH:  Winter Weather Alerts In Effect | School Closings & Delays | Forecast | #SocialSnowPatrol
Filed Under:Bitcoin, Chris Melore, investing, Local TV, Millennials, Stock Market, Talkers

(CBS Local) — Despite plummeting prices, then sweeping gains, and government crackdowns, and credit card companies banning purchases, Bitcoin still looks like a sound investment to millennials, according to recent studies.

According to recent studies, the Great Recession of 2008 has made a large portion of millennials so fearful of investing in the stock market that young adults say they’d rather take their chances in the volatile world of cryptocurrency.

“Bitcoin’s anti-establishment roots and decentralized system brings with it the hope for a new economy that puts people over corporations,” BitcoinSportsbook.com’s Julia-Carolin Zeng said, via Market Watch. “This is an extremely appealing message to millennials who watched their job outlooks dwindle as the financial crisis unfolded.”

A recent survey by Blockchain Capital found that a third of 18 to 34-year-olds would rather own $1,000 worth of Bitcoin than $1,000 of government bonds or stocks. The survey was conducted in 2017, just weeks before the online currency soared to a record-high value of nearly $20,000. In 2016, Bankrate.com found that just 18 percent of 18 to 25-year-olds had invested in the stock market.

While Bitcoin’s ability to bypass banks and governments may appeal to millennials, traditional institutions are making it known they are not happy with cryptocurrency’s roller coaster ride. Several banks have already announced that they will no longer allow customers to buy Bitcoin using their credit cards. That news, combined with the constant threat of hackers stealing the online money, sent Bitcoin’s price crashing to below $8,000, though it’s since rebounded as of Feb. 7.

The cryptocurrency market has reportedly fallen from $830 billion to $366 billion in value since early January. Financial experts warn that the safest way for young adults to build for the future is to invest in the market. “Although there’s always some risk involved, building a portfolio at an early age allows for
compound interest to grow and produce ample savings over time,” Bankrate’s Jill Cornfield said.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch