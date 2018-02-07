NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An early Valentine’s Day Party was for heart patients in Manhattan Thursday, celebrating love of the life they have been given.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Sugerman reports, this party is the antidote if you are for some reason taking the antidote. For the past 30 years, the children’s heart unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in East Harlem has invited patients and parents back to celebrate life.
“When you’re almost about to lose a child, it’s heartbreaking,” said Sarah Walsh.
Walsh’s son Cody’s heart was broken in more literal sense when he was born 10 months ago. But Cody is now fine because of the work of doctors such as Dr. Ira Parness – who has welcomed back patients to the annual event who now have kids of their own.
“And we get to see them happy with their children happy,” Parness said. “That’s inspirational.”
Patients and parents having a hard time now also see positive results, and that gives them hope too.