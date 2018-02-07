CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The initial crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as snow was falling across parts of the area.

A tractor-trailer traveling on the Rockland-bound side of the bridge jackknifed, causing a chain reaction crash. Some 20 vehicles were involved in crashes throughout the span, according to initial reports.

Multiple injuries have been reported. The New York State Thruway Authority says at least one woman was entrapped.

The Westchester-bound side of the bridge is closed for emergency vehicles, CBS2’s Alex Denis reported. Drivers should expect long delays and seek alternate routes.

To check current traffic conditions, click here.

  1. Michaela Nardelli says:
    February 7, 2018 at 11:15 am

    The new bridge is dangerous! Narrow lanes, higher elevation…..I would say its an accident waiting to happen but it already did!

