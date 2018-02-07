TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash.
The initial crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as snow was falling across parts of the area.
A tractor-trailer traveling on the Rockland-bound side of the bridge jackknifed, causing a chain reaction crash. Some 20 vehicles were involved in crashes throughout the span, according to initial reports.
Multiple injuries have been reported. The New York State Thruway Authority says at least one woman was entrapped.
The Westchester-bound side of the bridge is closed for emergency vehicles, CBS2’s Alex Denis reported. Drivers should expect long delays and seek alternate routes.
The new bridge is dangerous! Narrow lanes, higher elevation…..I would say its an accident waiting to happen but it already did!