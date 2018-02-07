BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey sheriff’s officer has lost her job because she previously appeared in bondage films as a dominatrix.
Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari told The Jersey Journal a hearing officer made the decision to fire Kristen Hyman on Wednesday.
Schillari said he agreed with the decision.
The department suspended Hyman, of Bayonne, six days before her academy graduation last year, saying she failed to disclose that she appeared in the films and sometimes saw clients privately for money.
Court documents showed Hyman told investigators she never appeared naked and didn’t perform any sex acts in the videos.
The suspension was rescinded by a judge and Hyman was sworn in June 8. She then went on paid administrative leave pending the hearing.
In court papers, the sheriff’s office had said Hyman’s past caused the force to be, “the subject of inquiry and ridicule among law enforcement.”
James Lisa, a lawyer who had represented Hyman, said Wednesday night that he was no longer involved in the case.
