RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead after a fire ripped through a home in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.
The Ridgefield Fire Department says when they arrived on the scene on Brinkerhoff Street, the house was engulfed in flames and someone was trapped inside.
“Tried to make entry inside the building, it was just unfortunate, too much heavy volume of fire and too much high heat pushed us out,” Ridgefield Fire Department Assistant Chief John Antola said. “Hit it from the outside and tried to go back in.”
When crews finally got the fire under control, they found the victim inside a bedroom. One firefighter was also hurt after slipping on ice.
The roof of the home collapsed overnight.
The cause of the fire is unknown.