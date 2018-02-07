NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Law enforcement officials spent the morning cracking down on crack dealers in the South Bronx.
A joint law enforcement task force took to the streets to round up alleged members of the Hooly Gang.
Officials say the gang generated crime and violence that they claimed as their turf.
The neighborhood around Fox Street and Leggett Avenue was described as an ‘open air drug market’ between two playgrounds and two schools.
Sources say crack, heroin, oxycodone, and marijuana were sold in the area, and investigators are probing shootings in the area as well.
The takedown is part of an ongoing effort to get gangs off the streets, it resulted in the arrest of 25 people.
Officials believe the gang is responsible for a significant amount of crime.