CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:CNet, Elon Musk, Local TV, Talkers, Tesla

(CBS Local/CNET) — 2017 was a big year for Tesla. It was full of ups like the first customer deliveries of the Model 3, the debut of the Tesla Semi and the new Tesla Roadster; and downs like the production bottlenecks and quality issues that have dogged the Model 3 and delayed ramp-up to start handling the hundreds of thousands of pre-orders. Despite all that, financially, 2017 as a whole and the fourth quarter, in particular, weren’t huge for the EV giant.

The big news is that Tesla maintains that it will hit 2500 cars per week by the end of next month and that it’s on track to make its ambitious 5000 vehicles per week goal for Model 3 production by the end of Q2 2018. This was a real concern given the tone that Elon Musk took in the Q3 call, referring to the Model 3 as being in “production hell.

Revenue for the company is up by 36% over 2016, and Zero Emissions Vehicle credit sales are way, way up to $179 million in Q4 2017 from just $20 million in Q4 2016. Also of note is that from a cashflow position, Tesla was pretty close to breaking even in 2017, amazing considering massive investments that it was forced to make in Model 3 production in Fremont and Gigafactory 1.

Throughout this, Tesla maintained that 2018 will be a huge year for it, expecting Model S and Model X to peak at 100,000 deliveries coupled with the expansion of Model 3’s production to 5000 cars per week which, if all goes to plan, would see Tesla receiving a 25% margin on each Model 3 sold.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch