CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Local TV, South Carolina, Talkers

ANDERSON, S.C. (CBS Local) — Local churchgoers in South Carolina witnessed a disturbing incident as a young woman gouged out her own eyes outside of their building.

“It was terrible what I witnessed, it really was,” Elizabeth Hiott said, via WCSC. Hiott, who reportedly works at the South Main Chapel and Mercy Center in Anderson, ran outside after horrified onlookers screamed for help when the woman began to gouge out her eyeball.

“It was across the street and I could see blood and could hear her screaming, and I realized something was wrong,” Hiott added. The church worker claims the Feb. 6 incident was so shocking a 911 dispatcher didn’t believe her story at first.

Anderson residents reportedly tried to stop the disturbed 19-year-old but failed in keeping her from tearing out her eye. By the time Anderson County deputies and medics arrived at the scene, the unidentified teen had managed to gouge out both eyeballs and was holding them in her hands.

Hiott told reporters she had seen the woman in the Anderson church occasionally before the gory incident. The teen was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment and will reportedly be tested to see if drugs played a role in the horrific act.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch