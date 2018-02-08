By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning New York City!
The snow, rain and icing that plagued our day yesterday has moved on finally! We’re cold to start off today with teens and twenties wide spread across the area.
If you are up early and driving to work this morning watch out for standing water, it could be frozen. We do not warm up today very much, at all really. Today’s high New York City will be between 32 and 35 degrees at best.
A cold northwest wind will drive the windshield down into the twenties and possibly even the upper teens in the Hudson Valley.
More clouds for your day tomorrow and the chance of flurries returns by afternoon. Have a good one.
G