Watch Live:  CBS Philadelphia's Coverage Of The Eagles' Super Bowl Celebration
Filed Under:Drinking, Eating, Fashion Week, Jessica Allen, Midtown, NYFW, Restaurants, TriBeCa

By Jessica Allen

The first Fashion Week of the year begins on Thursday, February 8 and runs through Friday, February 16. Most of the shows take place at Spring Studios in Tribeca, with a handful on the Upper East Side and in midtown. Below are our recommendations for where to grab a bite or sit down for a full meal as you dash from tent to tent.

Café Altro Paradiso
234 Spring St.
New York, NY 10013
(646) 952-0828
www.altroparadiso.com

According to Vogue, Designer Gabriela Hearst will show her Fall 2018 collection at Café Altro Paradiso, which technically means you could grab a meal and check out the hot new styles for autumn. Alternatively you could head to this spot for such Italianesque fare as a Wagyu burger with Gorgonzola and caramelized radicchio, ravioli di patate, candele cacao e pepe, or a fennel salad with olives and provolone. There’s an excellent wine list too.

De Maria
19 Kenmare St.
New York, NY 10012
(212) 966-3058
www.demarianyc.com

No one would deny that we’re living in an age of the image, in which Instagram can make, or break, a brand, including restaurants. Indeed, when De Maria opened in 2017, W magazine remarked on the restaurant’s “Instagram-friendly dishes” and interior, calling it “a must for the see-and-be-seen crowd.” The healthy spot serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, including a nigella-seed potato crisp with a turmeric-poached egg, as pretty as it is healthy.

Juku
32 Mulberry St.
New York, NY 10013
(646) 590-2111
jukunyc.com

Juku offers two restaurant experiences: the top floor boasts a small omakase bar, overseen by Chef Kazuo Yoshida, while the ground level is an izakaya, or Japanese pub. Juku’s omakase features 12 market-fresh selections, starting at $80; the izakaya skews more creative than traditional, offering dishes like squab with strawberry “tonkatsu” sauce and smoked duck breast consommé. Both are only open for dinner, and reservations are recommended.

The Pool
99 East 52nd St.
New York, NY 10022
(212) 375-9001
thepoolnewyork.com

When the Four Seasons inside the Seagram Building closed in 2016, developers were forced to make a tough decision: how to deal with the famous landmarked interior? Enter the Pool: this restaurant encompasses half of the former restaurant’s beloved, beautiful space, including the marble pool. (The other half is known as the Grill.) As you might expect from the name, the Pool specializes in seafood. Make a reservation, then dress your best.

Temple Court
5 Beekman St.
New York, NY 10038
(212) 658-1848
www.templecourtnyc.com

Owned and run by Tom Colicchio, Temple Court brings the same level of warmth, detail, and attention as the other Colicchio restaurants like Craft and Riverpark. You can get your three squares here, no problem. Begin with an almond milk-based smoothie, featuring season fruits, along with an order of avocado toast; grab a cassoulet for lunch; and then conclude your day with braised lamb shoulder and a baked Alaska with pecans.

