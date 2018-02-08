NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who they said attacked a father as he walked with his 1-year-old son in the Bronx last week.
It happened on East 139th Street in the Mott Haven section last Thursday afternoon.
The 41-year-old victim was walking with his baby son when a man came up behind him and slashed him twice on the right side of the face, police said.
The baby was not hurt.
The victim was treated on the scene.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.