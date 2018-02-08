CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Department of Investigation, Mark Peters, Marla Diamond, Sonia Rincon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Department of Investigation probe has found gaping holes in security at city jails.

In 2014, the DOI made several recommendations to the Department of Correction on ways to strengthen security checkpoints after Rikers guards were nabbed smuggling in contraband.

“Those recommendations were not implemented,” DOI Comissioner Mark Peters said.

During a recent investigation, Peters said an undercover DOI employee posing as a correction officer was able to smuggle in scalpel blades with handles, 27 grams of marijuana and five strips of the prescription opiate substitute suboxone at detention facilities in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Peters said the undercover was waved through even when the metal detector went off.

“Our investigation found that all of the issues of contraband smuggling that were a problem at Rikers are equally a problem at the localized borough facilities,” Peters said.

The DOI is reissuing several recommendations, including updating officers’ uniforms and moving their lockers.

“The present uniform includes these cargo pants with pockets that make it very, very easy to conceal controlled substances,” Peters said. “The lockers for correction officers need to be on the outside of the screening checkpoint, not on the inside, so that there are fewer things that a correction officer can legitimately say that he or she needs to bring in through the screening checkpoint.”

Peters said the DOC has now agreed to make these changes.

“We will be back to test that,” Peters said.

The recent investigation has led to federal criminal charges for two correction officers and five other people for alleged contraband smuggling and bribery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch