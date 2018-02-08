NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Drowsy driving causes eight times more accidents than previously thought, according to a new study from AAA.
According to federal statistics, drowsy driving causes 1 to 2 percent of accidents but AAA mounted dashboard cameras in more than 3,500 vehicles and determined approximately 10 percent of crashes were attributable to sleepiness.
One driver who leaves for work at 3:30 a.m. said he sometimes gets sleepy and pulls over right away.
“I come from Waterbury, there’s a stop in Danbury I would stop at. There’s a truck stop on 684 I usually stop at,” the driver said.
“Driving is pretty boring and traffic will wear you out,” one long-haul trucker said.
According to AAA, if you miss two to three hours of sleep you more than quadruple your chances for an accident.
AAA says coffee, rolling down the windows and singing out loud won’t keep you awake. Drivers are urged to get the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep a night.