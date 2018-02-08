TETERBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A small jet with landing gear trouble initially bound for Teterboro, New Jersey Thursday morning has been redirected to another airport for an emergency landing.
The plane is now heading to Stewart International Airport in Orange County, New York.
Initial reports suggest the plane’s nose landing gear isn’t working. Before being redirected, police and fire had assembled at Teterboro awaiting the jet’s landing, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.
It wasn’t clear how many passengers were on board.
