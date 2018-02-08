CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some people are refusing to get a flu shot and are instead using other methods to prevent getting sick, according to a new study.

But the only proven way to ward off the flu is to get a flu shot, said Dr. Aaron Glatt, chairman of South Nassau Communities Hospital’s Department of Medicine.

He said all the vitamins, powders, soft chews and other supplements that claim they boost your immune system and prevent illnesses are false.

“The way you boost your immune system is by doing difficult things like eating correctly, by exercising, by getting enough sleep,” Glatt said. “But there is no supplement available, none that has any benefit to improve your immune system.”

Thirty-nine percent of people surveyed by the hospital said they take supplements instead of getting the flu shot, spending up to $100 per month on the items in the hopes it prevents them from getting sick.

“The one proven thing to prevent the flu, which is flu vaccination, they’re not willing to take that,” Glatt said. “It’s absolutely amazing that there are people out there who understand the importance of not getting the flu and are actively taking products that are absolutely not proven to work, that have no regulation, potentially have drug interactions or serious side effects.”

Glatt said about 15 percent of those surveyed said they took supplements because of advertising.

The poll was conducted via both landlines and cell phones from January 2-5 with 600 adults in New York City and on Long Island.

