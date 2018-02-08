CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (WFAN) — Joe Girardi says he’s not much of a homebody.

Faced with the decision of sitting out the season or going into broadcasting, the former Yankees manager opted for the studio, making his debut on the MLB Network on Wednesday night.

“I don’t really like sitting around, and I love this game so much I still want to be a part of it, even though I’m not on the field this year,” Girardi told WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” on Wednesday. “So I thought I would get involved with MLB, who gave me a great opportunity. … I think it’ll be fun for me.”

Despite coming within one game of the World Series, the Yankees did not offer Girardi a new contract after last season, parting ways with their skipper of 10 years.

Girardi has made it clear he hopes to manage again and would have strongly considered another opportunity for this coming season.

“It was fairly late in the process because we went so far (in the playoffs),” he said of his departure. “So there was nothing on the table for me.”

Girardi, who won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009, said he won’t be too picky about his next managerial job.

“Because I like being on the field, and I like teaching, and I like coaching, and I like to see young men have success and to get better on a daily basis and an opportunity to compete and win,” he said. “For me, there is no perfect situation. You wait to see what’s out there, and you wait to see if I’m a match for a club, and then you go from there.”

“The Afternoon Drive” also asked Girardi about a couple of Yankees-related matters.

On the trade for Giancarlo Stanton, he said: “I didn’t see it coming, and obviously they’re adding a very, very good player to a lineup that already had the ability to score a lot of runs. So I think offensively, they’re going to be dynamic.”

On Todd Frazier signing with the Mets, Girardi said: “You’re getting a guy that’s going to bring a lot of energy every day, that loves to play and is going to laugh and have fun, and I think that’s important in a long season, 162 games. You’re going to get a guy who’s going to hit some home runs and is going to be patient at the plate and is going to grind out at-bats and get some real important hits. And he’s going to play consistent defense.”

To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.

