NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hot off his Super Bowl performance, Justin Timberlake is looking to cash-in with a pop-up shop in New York City.
The singer will sell merchandise tied to his new tour and the recent release of his album “Man of the Woods.”
There will be 16-specially designed items for sale meant to represent each track on the album.
Items for sale include limited-edition Jordans, jackets, sunglasses and a flask.
The shop will open Friday and last until Sunday.
The location has yet to be announced.
Make sure to wear your new gear when his tour makes a stop at Madison Square Garden on March 21 and 22.