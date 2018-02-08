CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
TORONTO (AP) — The short-handed New York Knicks became the latest victims of Toronto’s blossoming bench.

Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam added 14 points and a career-high six assists and the Raptors beat New York 113-88 on Thursday night.

New York played its first game since losing All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis to a torn left ACL in Tuesday’s loss to Milwaukee.

“We’ve had a lot happen within the last 24 to 48 hours,” New York guard Jarrett Jack said. “Guys are still rallying around each other, still trying to come out and play hard and compete, regardless of whatever the circumstances are.”

Serge Ibaka and Jakob Poeltl scored 13 points, Delon Wright and C.J. Miles each had 11 and Fred VanVleet 10 as the Raptors won their fifth straight home meeting with the Knicks.

The Raptors have won four straight and six of seven. Toronto is an NBA-best 23-4 at home.

Toronto won despite poor shooting performances from All-Star guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. DeRozan shot 2 for 11 and scored eight points, while Lowry shot 2 for 8 and finished with seven.

“The bench has been great,” DeRozan said. “We know how hard they work.”

The Raptors outscored the Knicks 61-35 in bench points. Toronto coach Dwane Casey praised his second unit for its unselfishness.

“There’s no hidden agendas,” Casey said. “They’re playing with a pure heart and they don’t care who scores. When you play that way, good things are going to happen.”

Toronto’s starters got the fourth quarter off for the third straight game as the bench closed it out.

“It’s really good. We’re giving our old guys a little rest,” Poeltl joked.

Five Raptors bench players scored in double figures.

“Their second group is a really good group,” Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. “They’ve been doing it all year and that’s why they’re one of the top teams now.”

Michael Beasley scored 21 points and Trey Burke had 12 as the Knicks lost their fifth straight.

Luke Kornet had 11 points and 10 rebounds in his NBA debut and Jack added 10 points, but the Knicks lost for the eighth time in their past 10.

“We like what he does,” Hornacek said of Kornet. “He can shoot the 3, he can go to the basket, he can block some shots. He’s going to get better and better as he plays against these better guys. I was pretty happy with the way he played.”

TIP-INS

Knicks: Besides Porzingis, New York was without G Ron Baker (right shoulder), C Enes Kanter (oral surgery) and C Joakim Noah, who recently left the team following a dispute with Hornacek. … Beasley went 7 for 7 at the free throw line. … New York is 7-22 on the road.

Raptors: Lowry passed 11,000 career points. He entered five points shy of the milestone. … This was Casey’s 299th win with the Raptors. Casey is 299-231 with Toronto.

LET’S MAKE A DEAL

New York acquired G Emmanuel Mudiay from Denver in a three-team trade. The Knicks sent F Doug McDermott to Dallas while the Mavericks traded G Devin Harris to the Nuggets.

“We’re happy to get Emmanuel,” Hornacek said. “He’s a big body, he’s big and strong. He can handle the ball, he can get in that lane and find guys. I think he’s got a good sense of the game.”

BYE BYE, BRUNO

Toronto traded F Bruno Caboclo to Sacramento for G Malachi Richardson. Caboclo played 25 games over four seasons with the Raptors.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Indiana on Sunday.

Raptors: Visit Charlotte on Sunday. Toronto had a season-high 35 assists in a Dec. 20 road win over the Hornets.

