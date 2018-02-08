MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man has been accused of trafficking hundreds of pounds of marijuana.
Micah Raskin of Old Westbury is a known poker player in the world of poker tournaments, but authorities say he was also a dealer, selling large quantities of marijuana for years and having it delivered by courier to customers in the Baltimore area.
Nassau County DA Madeline Singas said a multi-agency investigation led to his stash at his home and a Garden City storage facility where he allegedly had more than 350 lbs of weed and hash oil.
“The other thing we found too was a loaded shotgun as well as ledgers, financial documents, a tazer, all part of this operation,” she said.
She said it was the largest pot bust in county history and that more charges and arrests could be coming.