CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:2018 Olympics, Chris Melore, Eggs, Google Translate, Local TV, Olympics, Talkers

(CBS Local) — With about 90 nations participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics there are bound to be issues with translating one country’s language to another. For Norway’s Olympic team, something got really “scrambled” as the team’s chefs were sent 15,000 eggs because of a Google Translate error.

The chefs, who are catering for 109 Norwegian athletes at the Pyeongchang games, reportedly placed an order using Google Translate for 1,500 eggs to be delivered to their kitchen in South Korea. “There was literally no end to the delivery. Absolutely unbelievable,” chef Stale Johansen said to Norwegian newspaper, Aftenposten.

Fortunately, the chefs were able to return the extra 13,500 eggs after clearing up the language barrier. Part of the problem was reportedly because of South Korea’s complex counting system, which changes depending on what it’s being used for. South Korean restaurants frequently place orders in groups of 30 and one wrong syllable could reportedly mean the difference between enough eggs for the Norwegian team and enough eggs for the entire Olympic village.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch