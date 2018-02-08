NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who they say was seen on surveillance video trying to steal a woman’s purse after following her into a building in Queens.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Feb. 5. at a building in the area of 76th Street and 35th Avenue.
The suspect, armed with a knife, followed the 39-year-old woman into the vestibule of her building, police said. The suspect then tried to grab her purse, but the woman fought back.
The woman was then able to get him back outside where police said she screamed for help, getting the attention of a good Samaritan who came to her aid.
The suspect then left empty-handed. The woman suffered a small cut her left hand and was treated on the scene by EMS.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 50s, about 5’8″ tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a black and white knitted cap, a dark-colored coat, black jeans, white sneakers and had a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.