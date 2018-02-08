CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Watch Live:  CBS Philadelphia's Coverage Of The Eagles' Super Bowl Celebration
Filed Under:Brendan Smith, Local TV, New York Rangers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rangers gave up on Brendan Smith on Thursday, placing the defenseman on waivers amid a disappointing season — and on his birthday no less.

The Blueshirts acquired Smith from the Detroit Red Wings before last year’s trade deadline, liked what they saw, especially in the playoffs, and rewarded him with a four-year, $17.4 million contract.

But Smith, who turned 29 Thursday, has failed to live up to his contract. In 44 games, he had one goal, seven assists (eight points) and a plus-2 rating. He’s also been a healthy scratch for several games.

Brendan Smith

The Rangers’ Brendan Smith waits for play to resume against the Maple Leafs on Oct. 7, 2017, at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Teams will have 24 hours to place a claim on Smith. If no team does, he can be reassigned to the Rangers’ AHL affiliate in Hartford.

The Rangers, meanwhile, called up Neal Pionk from the AHL to fill Smith’s spot on the roster.

The Blueshirts, who are 25-24-5 and in last place in the Metropolitan Division, are preparing for a major roster shakeup and could be a big-time seller before the Feb. 26 trade deadline.

In a series of tweets to fans Thursday afternoon, the Rangers braced their fans for what could be in store.

“As we approach the trade deadline later this month and into the summer, we will be focused on adding young, competitive players that combine speed, skill and character,” the team said.

“This may mean we lose some familiar faces, guys we all care about & respect. While this is part of the game it’s never easy. Our promise to you is that our plans will be guided by our singular commitment: ensuring we’re building the foundation for our next Stanley Cup contender.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch