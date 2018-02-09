By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy Friday everybody! It was another frigid start to the day and we won’t warm up too much for the rest of the afternoon. Temps for most spots will be stuck below freezing, but it’ll be a bit warmer around the City. There’s also a slight chance for some snow showers well north & west…with perhaps a coating to 1″ in a few spots. The timing looks to coincide with the PM commute so take it nice and slow if you’re in those ‘burbs.
Things do get warmer for the weekend with temps pushing 50 on Saturday and into the low 50s Sunday…but it comes at a price. A slow-moving frontal system will first bring showers tomorrow afternoon with a steadier rain tomorrow night…and Sunday looks quite soggy, so make sure you have the rain gear ready!
Monday will kick off the work week with dry, breezy and still mild conditions with temps reaching the mid 40s.
Have a great weekend!