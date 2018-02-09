CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Happy Friday everybody! It was another frigid start to the day and we won’t warm up too much for the rest of the afternoon. Temps for most spots will be stuck below freezing, but it’ll be a bit warmer around the City. There’s also a slight chance for some snow showers well north & west…with perhaps a coating to 1″ in a few spots. The timing looks to coincide with the PM commute so take it nice and slow if you’re in those ‘burbs.

nu tu skycast 3d today 2/9 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Things do get warmer for the weekend with temps pushing 50 on Saturday and into the low 50s Sunday…but it comes at a price. A slow-moving frontal system will first bring showers tomorrow afternoon with a steadier rain tomorrow night…and Sunday looks quite soggy, so make sure you have the rain gear ready!

nu tu headlines 2/9 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Monday will kick off the work week with dry, breezy and still mild conditions with temps reaching the mid 40s.

Have a great weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch