NEW YORK (WFAN) — There’s a lot to like about Baker Mayfield, but will the Giants or Jets pull the trigger on him on draft day?

The MMQB’s Robert Klemko joined WFAN’s “The Afternoon Drive” on Friday to discuss the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback out of Oklahoma. Klemko is following Mayfield in the run-up to April’s draft.

Subscribe To ‘The Afternoon Drive’ On ITunes

“He’s a very sincere kid,” Klemko said. “He loves football. His story is well-known, but I think it’s something that bears repeating because a lot of these NFL general managers and coaches are endeared to it, just the fact that he was a two-time walk-on at Texas Tech and Oklahoma and went on to win the Heisman, and is sort of, in one evaluator’s words, the Pied Piper of that program, to where they can’t find a single Oklahoma athlete or coach who doesn’t love the guy.”

WFAN’s Maggie Gray asked Klemko what the pros and cons would be for the Giants or Jets drafting Mayfield. The Giants own the second overall pick, and the Jets hold the sixth pick.

“I think the pro is that he brings a lot of excitement to your organization, and just like the rest of these draft picks, I think he has really high potential,” Klemko said. “He has probably the most production and the most experience coming out of college on a big stage, so that sort of bodes well for the New York experience.

“With the Giants situation, he has a chance to sit and learn behind Eli Manning and have a better understanding of the pro game before he transitions from that college air-raid offense to a pro offense, where he’s going to have to spend some time under center.

“With the Jets, you could safely assume that he would be playing a good chunk of his rookie season.”

As for a negative?

“He is a very brutally honest person, and he speaks his mind, and he’s emotional,” Klemko said. “You see that on the field with the crotch grabbing and the flag planting and all that. And I think that a lot of players coming from the SEC, the Big 12, the southern major college football media environments where local media is notoriously friendly in many instances towards the team and towards the players can experience a little bit of culture shock when they get to a place like New York or Washington or Los Angeles or Dallas.”

To listen to the interview, click on the audio player above.