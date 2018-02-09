February is a short month, but somehow it always feels twice as long (for us, anyway). But there’s nothing like a little fun to make time fly. Here are our picks for the most fun activities going on this weekend.

New York Fashion Week

Various venues

New York, NY

(866) 242-3615

nyfw.com

Anyone who’s anyone in fashion will be on hand for New York Fashion Week, taking place this year in Tribeca (mostly), midtown, and the Upper East Side. While many events are reserved for industry insiders, several are open to the public. Can’t get a ticket? Not too worry: there will be pretty people aplenty in the streets in and around the shows. If you go, definitely dress to impress. Thursday, February 8, through Wednesday, February 14 , see schedule for details and ticket info.

Mind Reading and Mysticism

Merchant’s House Museum

29 East Fourth St.

New York, NY 10003

(212) 777-1089

merchantshouse.org/calendar

Learn all about 19-century New York’s fascination with mysticism, spiritualism, and other ways of speaking to the dead at this event at the Merchant’s House Museum (a landmarked house dating to 1832, and an excellent example of Greek Revival and late-Federal architecture). Leading the program will be Kent Axell, an expert in all things mental, from magic to mind reading. Prepare to have your mind blow, if not all-out controlled. Friday, February 9, 6:30 to 7:30 pm, tickets required.

Power Ballads Sing-Along

Union Hall

702 Union St.

Brooklyn, NY 11215

(718) 638-4400

www.unionhallny.com

Featuring power ballads, pleather and songs of heartbreak and heartache, the Power Ballads Sing-Along lets you head-bang with tunes from the 1980s and 1990s until your heart’s content. You can show off your skills at the air-guitar competition, or tease your hair until it hurts and compete in the costume contest. Specialty drinks include Kiss from a Rose, Love Bites and the Eternal Flame. Friday, February 9, doors open at 9:30, must be 21 or older, tickets required.

Highbridge Winter Walk

West 158th Street and Edgecombe Avenue

New York, NY 10032

(212) 927-2012

www.nycgovparks.org

Highbridge Park, in Washington Heights, boasts excellent views—of the Harlem River below, of the High Bridge, connecting Manhattan and the Bronx, of forest so full, you’ll be forgiven for thinking you’ve somehow left NYC and landed upstate. Bundle up, then come check out the winter woods at this free program hosted by naturalist Mike Feller. Saturday, February 10, 9 to 10:30 am, free, RSVPs required (email RSVP@FortTryonParkTrust.org for more info and to sign up).

Cupid’s Undie Run

Stage 48

605 West 48th St.

New York, NY 10036

cupids.org

Cupid’s Undie Run puts the “brief” in brief run, the hilarity in charity. This year’s event benefits Cupid’s Charity, which helps those suffering from suffering from neurofibromatosis, a painful and rare genetic disorder. Back to the fun run: participants run a mile in their skivvies. In February. On city streets. In their underpants. It’s all very fun and racy and not totally safe for the young ‘uns. The race is followed by a party. Saturday, February 10, 12 to 4 pm, $40, tickets required.