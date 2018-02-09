February is a little bit sweeter than expected, since it is National Chocolate Month. From a chocolate making class to a chocolate massage, New Yorkers can celebrate the month at these places.

La Scuola at Eataly

200 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY 10010

212-229-2560

www.eataly.com

It is time to immerse yourself in the world of chocolate at Eataly’s La Scuola in the Flatiron District. The Hands-On Workshop: Artisanal Baci-Making with Perugina on Feb. 10 gives attendees an opportunity to learn from a master on how to temper chocolate while experiencing a unique chocolate tasting. Once you discover the techniques of cocoa bliss, you will get the chance to make your own Baci treats. The famous Italian sweets have a dark chocolate exterior with crumbled hazelnuts and are filled with a delicious hazelnut ganache.

Gelso & Grand

186 Grand St.

New York, NY 10013

212-226-1600

www.gelsoandgrand.com

After surviving a month without sweets or alcohol, New Yorkers can break their resolutions at Gelso & Grand. Known for its innovative cannoli, the Little Italy restaurant teamed up with SVEDKA to create a limited edition vodka-infused cannoli available from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11. The Cocoa Loco, an ideal dessert for any chocolate lover, is created by Chef Cat Schimenti and served with a miniature hammer to dig into the mega-size cannoli. Topped with chocolate mascarpone, fudge brownies and salty pretzel, this chocolate overload creates a sweet and savory balance for the taste buds.

Tipsy Scoop

217 East 26th St.

New York, NY 10010

917-388-2862

www.tipsyscoop.com

One of the hottest desserts for National Chocolate Month is a spoonful of Tipsy Scoop. The liquor-infused ice cream is made with 5 percent alcohol by volume and is inspired by beloved cocktails. With more than 15 flavors, it might be hard to decide what to order, but visitors can satisfy their chocolate cravings with the Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel or the Tequila Mexican Hot Chocolate spiked with Patron Incendio. Beer lovers can have a scoop of the Chocolate Stout and Salty Pretzel, which features Brooklyn Brewery’s Chocolate Stout. Throughout the month, Tipsy Scoop is getting a little more chocolatey with its Strawberry Chocolate Kisses Martini, which makes the holiday of love sweeter.

Body by Brooklyn

275 Park Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11205

718-923-9400

www.bodybybrooklyn.com

New Yorkers can experience chocolate like never before at Body by Brooklyn. The Clinton Hill spa offers its signature 90-minute chocolate massage, which detoxifies and rehydrated the skin. Unwind as the masseur applies pure cocoa to help flush out impurities and encourages the regeneration of new skin cells. While chocolate is an irresistible treat for some, it is packed with powerful antioxidants making it a sweet body treatment.

XOColatti

www.xocolatti.com

National Chocolate Month would not be complete without a box of chocolates from XOColatti. Looking to reimagine chocolate, the brand creates handcrafted truffles aiming to stimulate customer’s emotions and senses. XOColatti blends their cacao beans with unique and flavorful ingredients from across the world to create unforgettable chocolates. Among their various options, the most popular box is the Uncommon Collection, which features treats made with Champagne Brut, passion fruit, pineapple habanero, rye whiskey, and sake.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.