Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
With Jerry sitting in for Boomer, Chris Lopresti once again rejoined the morning show staff and provided all the sound one would need on a Friday.
First there was Koby Altman, general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He addressed the media via a conference call after pulling off a multitude of moves at Thursday’s trade deadline.
Later, the guys talked about the Philadelphia Eagles’ championship parade and dissected the words of Rangers GM Jeff Gorton, as it appears the Blueshirts are preparing for an involved rebuild.
As for Thursday night’s games, the short-handed Knicks lost, the Islanders came all the way back only to blow it late, and the Devils’ rally fell short.