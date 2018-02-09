Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Ahh Friday, we meet again.
Boomer was out, so Jerry stepped in alongside Gio and they had plenty in their arsenal following a wild NBA trade deadline on Thursday.
The guys started things off with the Knicks, who acquired Emmanuel Mudiay from Denver. We heard Gregg’s opinion on how the point guard is going to factor into the equation with Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke. Jerry took a different approach, explaining why the trade was a no-brainer for the Knicks.
Gregg and Jerry then got into the whirlwind deadline for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who caught many off-guard with multiple trades, some involving big names. What will all of it mean for LeBron James this offseason? Click on the audio player link below to find out.