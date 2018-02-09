NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two suspects who they say raped a 24-year-old woman inside an apartment in Chelsea.
It happened early last Saturday morning at the Fulton Houses on West 17th Street.
Police said the men attacked the victim inside a bathroom and then took off. EMS workers responded and the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The two suspects were seen on surveillance video.
