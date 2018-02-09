WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — A bill to put the government back in business is now on its way to the president’s desk after the House approved a $400 billion budget deal that was passed by the Senate earlier this morning.

The House approved the legislation in a 240-186 vote after the package was approved by Senate early Friday morning, ending an hours-long government shutdown. President Donald Trump has promised to sign it.

The House began debating the bill around 3 a.m. Friday. Some were pushing for the bill to pass to end the shutdown, but they were facing opposition from conservative Republicans who thought the bill was just too expensive.

“Perhaps as early as this morning, the president of the United States might sign that meaning the American people can wake up today with confidence,” said Texas Republican Sen. Pete Sessions.

“It accomplishes what so many of us had been fighting for,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan.

But some House Democrats, led by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, insisted they would vote against it unless they get assurance from Ryan to commit to a vote on immigration legislation.

‘I wish that the speaker would treat the House of the speaker with the dignity it deserves with giving us the opportunity,” she said.

The bill was passed in the Senate just before 2 a.m. Friday after lawmakers missed the midnight deadline, triggering the shutdown.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul intentionally stalled the vote, running out the clock in a move to protest what he says is runaway spending.

“The result of this bill today is a bipartisan looting of the treasury.

The $400 billion agreement funds the government for six weeks and raises federal budget caps for two years on defense and domestic spending.

The bill also lifts the nation’s debt ceiling for a year and allocates $90 billion for areas hit by hurricanes and wildfires.

“The hypocrisy is astounding,” Paul said. “Every one of these Republicans complained about President Obama’s deficits and yet now we have them out there bragging, and pushing, and doing everything they can to get their trillion-dollar deficit through. I object.”

Many of his GOP colleagues objected to the protest.

“I agree with many of his concerns about deficits and debt, but we are in an emergency situation,” said Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn.

Essential personnel remained on the job overnight, regardless of the shutdown.