NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Hamilton Heights building fire last year that left dozens of people homeless.

Jelani Parker, 34, was arrested thousands of miles away in Los Angeles and is now facing several charges, CBS2 reported.

Investigators say the destructive Nov. 17 fire at the six-story apartment building was set intentionally. The entire building on West 144th Street and Broadway has been vacated, the top floors gutted, leaving dozens of families without a home.

Parker, who lived on the building’s top floor, was initially thought to have died in the fire but investigators tracked him down in North Carolina.

He was cooperating at first, but then took off, CBS2 reported. A warrant for his arrest was issued and just last month, he was pulled over in Los Angeles and arrested.

The NYPD took Parker into custody Thursday morning. He faces charges of felony assault, arson and reckless endangerment.

