VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island state senator on Friday introduced legislation to combat cyberbullying.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Lisa-Michelle Kucharz of Nassau County knows all too well about cyberbullying. She was a victim for more than two years until the suspect was caught, and the woman later pleaded guilty and received jail time.
“Cyberattacks against me were constant – while I was at work; while I was driving, I’d hear the ping on my phone, and I knew something negative was coming my way,” Kucharz said.
Kucharz, 48, has been working with state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), and now Kaminsky has introduced legislation to create a task force made up of students, school leaders, and parents to find ways to implement cyberbullying policies and help stop the problem.
“This could greatly help children — take a step back; think before they post,” Kucharz said.
According to a Pew Survey, 40 percent of Americans have experienced online offensive name calling, purposeful embarrassment or physical threats.
Kucharz has advised victims keep screenshots of every offense with impeccable records. For more tips and resources, click here.