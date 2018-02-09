CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is looking for a way to protect homeowners, who now have a limited state and local tax deduction based on the federal law.

“You know, we’re not George Washington here,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “This is not revolutionary.”

Murphy said there are already 33 states that allow such protections. Towns would set up charities to collect local taxes, and payments would be deductible for federal taxes.

“It would be huge,” said Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty.

But Doherty is not exactly sure how it should work.

“So what we’re really waiting for is guidance from the state as to how we would make this work, so that it is compliant with IRS regulations for our residents,” Doherty said.

It could potentially save taxpayers thousands of dollars.

Comments
  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    February 9, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Heres a thought…

    How about lowering the property taxes

    Reply Report comment

