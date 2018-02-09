CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Dick Brennan, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Local TV, Stock Market, stocks, Wall Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Stocks rallied Friday, ending a roller coaster week on Wall Street.

On Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down. But after a rough start Friday, a late-afternoon rally sent it up 330 points.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, it was another yo-yo day with stocks going through wild gyrations. Then, a surge in the last few minutes had the Dow finishing a brutal few days with a positive push.

“After an absolutely rip-roaring week to the downside, very few traders want to be left holding the bag going into the weekend. You want to be able to sleep and be comfortable,” MarketWatch Editor Mark DeCambre said.

So the Dow did bounce back a bit at the week’s close. But the question continues to be: What is going on, and where will the bottom be, especially since so many economic indicators have been positive?

“It’s gone up really fast, like gangbusters for a while, so it’s hard to get completely worked up about the fact that it’s gone part way down,” said Kenneth Rogoof, professor of economics at Public Policy at Harvard University.

He says what happened this week is what he calls a re-calibration, but not a catastrophe.

“Nobody quite knew what it went up so far, but I think the news is good. Global growth is very strong, U.S. growth is strong, profits are strong, wages are up, but I think what investors are nervous about is that interest rates might start going up,” Rogoof added.

That idea of higher interest rates to curb inflation indeed has investors nervous about what comes next, Brennan reported. So what should you do now as the market still shakes out?

“This is a normal market cycle, and I think investors who are in it for the long term should just get comfortable with that,” said DeCambre.

“To try to stay calm, sure look at your portfolio – but maybe not right now in the middle of the storm,” Rogoof added.

What about seniors who are concerned about the immediate future? Experts say it’s not time for taking risks. You should be checking to see if you feel it’s the time to get out of the market, especially with fears of inflation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch