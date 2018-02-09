CBS 2WINDHAM, NY - SEPTEMBER 1: A statue with a sign stands in front of a restaurant after flooding caused by Hurricane Irene damaged the village on September 1, 2011 in Windham, NY. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared the Catskill Mountain region a disaster area after rivers rose to record high levels, destroying buildings, roads […]
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (CBSNewYork/AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has declared the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics open during a ceremony Friday that featured the rival Koreas joining hands and marching together.

More than 2,900 athletes from 92 countries will compete in the Pyeongchang Games, making it the biggest Winter Olympics to date. Pyeongchang was awarded the games seven years ago and says it’s ready for the world.

PHOTOS: 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony | Best Places To Watch The Games

The games are taking place amid an international standoff over North Korea’s nuclear weapons. But Pyongyang’s decision to send a high-level delegation, including leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, to the Olympics has raised hopes in the South for rapprochement.

The North has sent nearly 500 people to the Pyeongchang Games, including officials, athletes, artists and cheerleaders, after the Koreas agreed to a series of conciliatory gestures to mark the games.

Kim Jong Un’s sister arrived at a train station Friday morning. She is the first member of North Korea’s ruling family to visit the South since the end of the Korean War in the early 1950s.

