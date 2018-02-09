CBS 2WINDHAM, NY - SEPTEMBER 1: A statue with a sign stands in front of a restaurant after flooding caused by Hurricane Irene damaged the village on September 1, 2011 in Windham, NY. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared the Catskill Mountain region a disaster area after rivers rose to record high levels, destroying buildings, roads […]

WCBS 880WINDHAM, NY - SEPTEMBER 1: A statue with a sign stands in front of a restaurant after flooding caused by Hurricane Irene damaged the village on September 1, 2011 in Windham, NY. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared the Catskill Mountain region a disaster area after rivers rose to record high levels, destroying buildings, roads […]

1010 WINSWINDHAM, NY - SEPTEMBER 1: A statue with a sign stands in front of a restaurant after flooding caused by Hurricane Irene damaged the village on September 1, 2011 in Windham, NY. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared the Catskill Mountain region a disaster area after rivers rose to record high levels, destroying buildings, roads […]

WFANWINDHAM, NY - SEPTEMBER 1: A statue with a sign stands in front of a restaurant after flooding caused by Hurricane Irene damaged the village on September 1, 2011 in Windham, NY. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared the Catskill Mountain region a disaster area after rivers rose to record high levels, destroying buildings, roads […]

WLNYWINDHAM, NY - SEPTEMBER 1: A statue with a sign stands in front of a restaurant after flooding caused by Hurricane Irene damaged the village on September 1, 2011 in Windham, NY. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared the Catskill Mountain region a disaster area after rivers rose to record high levels, destroying buildings, roads […]